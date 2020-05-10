On April 22, 2020, Jerel Linn Goleman died at his home in Orange County, Texas. Linn was born on Sept. 15, 1954, in Oberlin, La., to Cullen and Louise Sonnier Goleman. He was a graduate of Westlake High School and later completed the requirements to become a Journeyman Union Pipefitter as a member of Local 106 in Lake Charles, La.

In his youth Linn enjoyed the outdoors and sports. He maintained that love throughout his life. As a young man he had the opportunity to travel widely in the United States with his work as a Pipefitter. This travel allowed him to have many adventures hiking, camping, snow skiing, fishing and boating in various states where he worked. Linn embraced the Boy Scouts of America Program and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He was an avid football fan and enjoyed cheering on the Saints and LSU Tigers while jeering the Dallas Cowboys with glee. Linn had a great fondness for music, especially anything by Jimmy Buffett, as well as the Cajun music of his native state. Perhaps his greatest passion was cooking which he happily shared with others.

Linn was preceded in death by his parents; his older sister, Sylvia Martin; brother-in-law, Randall Martin; and nephew, Thomas A Goleman II.

He is survived by his children, Ivanna, Shalana Whittle, Jevin and Tucker; as well as brothers, Thomas (Joanne), Robert and Gregory (Debbie) Goleman. He is also survived by former wife, Natalie Gomez Goleman with whom he maintained an amiable relationship. Linn had three beautiful grandchildren as well as two nieces and two nephews who survive him.

In order to comply with the limitations of the COVID Virus the family has decided to postpone a celebration of life for family and close friends until a later date. If you wish, please consider making a donation to any non-profit organization that works in support of the flora and fauna of Louisiana or Texas, such as the Louisiana Wildlife Federation or the Texas Wildlife Federation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store