Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
8:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Jeremy Chretien Sr Obituary
Jeremy Scott Chretien Sr., 40, departed this life on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
Jeremy Scott Chretien Sr. was born on Feb. 26, 1979, to Mr. Willis Chretien and Mrs. Sandra Durisseau Chretien. Jeremy attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School from kindergarten through eighth grade and was a life long member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Jeremy went on to attend Washington Marion Magnet High School and graduated in 1997. Jeremy worked as a Production Operator at Carboline for 13 years until he departed this life. Jeremy had a big heart and he was also a loving and devoted Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, Nephew, and Friend. But most of all he was best known for his sense of humor, and his unconditional love for his son, parents, siblings and his entire family.
He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Jeremy Chretien Jr. or "Bobby" as he called him his Best Friend; his special companion, DeWayna (Candy) Jordan who he truly loved; his parents, Mr. Willis J. Chretien and Mrs. Sandra D. Chretien, both of Lake Charles, La.; his younger brother, Phillip J. Chretien Sr. of Lake Charles, La.; his two younger sisters, Allison E. Chretien of Lake Charles, La., and Ashley F. Chretien of Pearland, Texas, two grandmothers, Ivory Mae Durisseau and Mary Zelia Deville; his godmother, Linda Chretien, all of Lake Charles, La.; his special son and daughter, Katie Stevens and Cameron Stevens; seven aunts; three uncles; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in by his paternal grandparents, Herbert and Adella Chretien; and his maternal grandfather, Elliott Durisseau.
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday Dec. 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. The Rev. V. Wayne LeBleu will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 6, 2019
