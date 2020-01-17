Home

Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Jeremy James Biagas Obituary
Jeremy Biagas departed his life on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jeremy is survived by his mother, Regina Biagas; grandfather, Ernest Thibodeaux; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James Biagas; grandparents, Augustine Thibodeaux, and Nathalie and Hyland Biagas.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Celebration for Jeremy Biagas will be Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Jan. 17, 2020
