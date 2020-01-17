|
Jeremy Biagas departed his life on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jeremy is survived by his mother, Regina Biagas; grandfather, Ernest Thibodeaux; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James Biagas; grandparents, Augustine Thibodeaux, and Nathalie and Hyland Biagas.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Celebration for Jeremy Biagas will be Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Jan. 17, 2020