Jerome Bryan Meche, 81, of Normangee, Texas passed away in his residence on July 6, 2020.

Jerome was born on Nov. 17, 1938 in Grand Coteau to Pierre and Vivian Meche. Jerome was very active in boy scouts, fishing, hunting, and golfing throughout his whole life enjoying it all with family and friends. He was also past president presiding over various committees and also a board member for the Kiwanis Club, Knights of Columbus, and Recreation Board of directors for the city of Westlake, La. He was also a member of St. John Bosco where he was a lay minister. Jerome was a warrant officer and veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the United States Marine Corps.

Jerome is survived by his six children, Mark Meche and wife Tanya of DeQuincy, Sandra Aguillard and husband David, Lori Liles and husband Jimmy, Catherine Reed and husband James, all of Normangee, Texas, Christopher Meche of Orange, Texas, and Jennifer Meche of Moss Bluff; 24 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; five siblings, JoAnn Devalcourt, George Meche, Patrick "Pat" Meche, Marilyn Prejean, and Angela " Angie" Meche; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Marie Meche; three grandsons, Bryan Meche, Mason Chambers, and John Colin Kelley; great grandson, Landon Wayne Chambers; parents; and loving wife of 58 years Bertha Meche.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11,2020 at St. John Bosco Catholic Church. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Everyone will meet at St. John Bosco Catholic Church on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. for funeral services and then proceed to Big Woods Cemetery for burial. Fr. Jenesh Joseph will officiate services under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.

