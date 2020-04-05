Home

Jerome Charles "Jerry" Haas Jr


1933 - 2020
Jerome Charles "Jerry" Haas Jr Obituary
Jerome Charles Haas Jr. (Jerry) died, at the age of 86, at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Sulphur, La., on March 28, 2020.
Jerry was born in Opelousas, La., on Sept. 8, 1933. From his youth to his adulthood, he enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting. He married Sybil Elise Haas on Feb. 4, 1954, and he is survived by Sybil as well as their four children, Katherine Haas McKinney, Marilyn Haas Thornton, Jerome Charles Haas III, Robert Haas, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his two sisters, Ellen Johnson and Elese Hoover.
Jerry and Sybil traveled and worked in 33 different countries, where Jerry worked as a plant safety manager. He also owned his own business, Haas Safety Consultant Service, Inc., helped many with his endeavors, and was a past president or chairman at many community organizations and activities, which led him to receive several outstanding awards.
In his later years, Jerry spent his time gardening, cooking, and enjoying his family. He was a "man of his word" and could be depended upon to get a job done. Although his job in this life has been completed, we are confident that he is beginning a new, greater assignment in his new home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 5, 2020
