Jeromy Joseph Bilbo, 34, was born on Sept. 5, 1985, in Lake Charles, La., where he lived for the majority of his life. He was a loving generous young man who loved his family and friends. On the evening of May 6, 2020, God called, and this angel went to his Heavenly Home.
Jeromy leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Martin and Ginnetta Bilbo; his brother, Martin Bilbo Jr.; two sons, Malachi Bilbo and Kaydon Carrier; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Visitation at Stevens Funeral Home: 823 N. Shattuck St., from 9 a.m.- noon (rosary at 10:30 a.m.) Funeral service at St. Henry's Catholic Church: 1021 8th Avenue at 1 p.m. Due to the restrictions of COVID19, funeral service is limited to immediate family. Live streaming will be available via the following link: (https://www.facebook.com/sthenrycc/video)
Published in American Press on May 15, 2020.