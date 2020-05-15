Jeromy Joseph Bilbo
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeromy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeromy Joseph Bilbo, 34, was born on Sept. 5, 1985, in Lake Charles, La., where he lived for the majority of his life. He was a loving generous young man who loved his family and friends. On the evening of May 6, 2020, God called, and this angel went to his Heavenly Home.
Jeromy leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Martin and Ginnetta Bilbo; his brother, Martin Bilbo Jr.; two sons, Malachi Bilbo and Kaydon Carrier; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Visitation at Stevens Funeral Home: 823 N. Shattuck St., from 9 a.m.- noon (rosary at 10:30 a.m.) Funeral service at St. Henry's Catholic Church: 1021 8th Avenue at 1 p.m. Due to the restrictions of COVID19, funeral service is limited to immediate family. Live streaming will be available via the following link: (https://www.facebook.com/sthenrycc/video)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stevens' Funeral Home
823 North Shattuck Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 433-3712
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved