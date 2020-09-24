1/1
Jerrie Ann (Moyer) Benoit
1947 - 2020

Jerrie Ann Moyer Benoit, 73, of Sulphur, LA entered into Heaven Sunday, September 20, 2020 from a care facility in Crockett, TX.

Mrs. Benoit was a native of Lake Charles and lived most of her life in Sulphur and Grand Lake.

She was a graduate of Grand Lake High School and later, Demmons School of Beauty. She owned and operated The Bait Box in Grand Lake, later trading baits for beauty supplies, she opened The Country Cut Up and established a clientele of Grand Lake and the surrounding areas. Her favorite job was being a Mom to her precious boys, being an active Boy scout and baseball mom and following their interests and events throughout the years. She retired as a payroll clerk with ten years from Northup Grumman. She loved fishing, camping at state parks with her beloved companion dog Charlie, taking grandchildren camping, family gatherings and Christmas celebrations. Mrs. Benoit also enjoyed crafts, ceramics, painting, cake decorating and was an avid LSU and Saints fan. A lady of faith and prayer, she was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor. Mrs. Benoit will be remembered for her love and devotion to her boys and grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons; Kerry Wayne Benoit (Kallyn) of Moss Bluff, and Kevin Joseph Benoit (Jonette) of Grand lake; her grandchildren: Laura Carpenter (Trey), Megan Cain (Ariel), Devon Benoit (Courtney), Nicholas Benoit, Alissa Benoit, Jayleigh Young, Tanner Benoit; and her great-grandchildren: Emmy Carpenter, Posey Carpenter, Marilyn Cain, Lucas Cain, Karson Barnes, Conner Benoit; and her two sisters: Marie Vincent (Ronnie) of Sulphur, and Frances Thibodeaux of Lake Charles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald L. Moyer and Juanita Langley Moyer; two sisters, Faye Kennedy and Kitty Dudoit and one brother, Pat Moyer.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Friday September 25, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Father Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate. Interment will follow in Big Woods Annex in Edgerly. Visitation Thursday will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary beginning at 6:00 PM. Visitation Friday will be from 9:00 AM until the time of service in Moss Bluff.

Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, 1109 Cypress Street, Sulphur, LA 70663.

Published in American Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
SEP
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
3 entries
September 23, 2020
Thanks for the memories Aunt Jerrie, I remember as a kid watching her pitch a soft ball like no one else. I worked with her at NorthropGrumman and Aeroframe and saw her daily. She also came to help cut and remove lots of trees when hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, she brought her camper so we would have a place to sleep. We didn’t stay long because Rita came shortly after. I will very much miss Her.
Mike Scalisi
Family
September 23, 2020
I am gonna miss u Aunt Jerry... I remember us writing letters to each other and when I got to come visit I called u first and u came to see me.. thanks for being a good Aunt to me much love Mary (Moyer) Newman
Mary j Newman
Family
September 22, 2020
What a Wonderful person & athlete she was. Rest in peace my friend. Martha Hebert Richard. Condolences to all the family.
martha richard
Friend
