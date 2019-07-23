Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Jerry Scalisi
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Scalisi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Allen Scalisi


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Allen Scalisi Obituary
Jerry Allen Scalisi , 70, of Sulphur, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Pitkin, La.
Mr. Scalisi was born on Sept. 15, 1948, in Lake Charles, and was a lifelong resident of the Lake Charles/Sulphur area. He retired as a boilermaker after many years. Mr. Scalisi was a lifetime member of the NRA and enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
Those left to cherish his memory are sons, James Scalisi of Anacoco and Jules Scalisi (Jessica) of Southaven, Miss.; his mother, Olivia Scalisi of Lake Charles; four sisters, Juanette Gant (Bob Bentz) of Golden, Colo., Phyllis Penning, Kathy Allen, and Debbie Corbett (William), all of Ponchatoula, La.; six grandchildren, Tyler, Rebecca, Jaxon, Jolee, Jase, and JD Scalisi; and one great-granddaughter, Everleigh Scalisi. He also leaves behind his girlfriend, Bobbie Williams of Thornwell, La.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerome Scalisi.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. His brother in law, Deacon William Corbett, will officiate. Cremation will follow services. Visitation will begin on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will resume on Wednesday from noon until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now