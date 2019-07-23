Jerry Allen Scalisi , 70, of Sulphur, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Pitkin, La.

Mr. Scalisi was born on Sept. 15, 1948, in Lake Charles, and was a lifelong resident of the Lake Charles/Sulphur area. He retired as a boilermaker after many years. Mr. Scalisi was a lifetime member of the NRA and enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

Those left to cherish his memory are sons, James Scalisi of Anacoco and Jules Scalisi (Jessica) of Southaven, Miss.; his mother, Olivia Scalisi of Lake Charles; four sisters, Juanette Gant (Bob Bentz) of Golden, Colo., Phyllis Penning, Kathy Allen, and Debbie Corbett (William), all of Ponchatoula, La.; six grandchildren, Tyler, Rebecca, Jaxon, Jolee, Jase, and JD Scalisi; and one great-granddaughter, Everleigh Scalisi. He also leaves behind his girlfriend, Bobbie Williams of Thornwell, La.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerome Scalisi.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. His brother in law, Deacon William Corbett, will officiate. Cremation will follow services. Visitation will begin on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will resume on Wednesday from noon until the start of the service. Published in American Press on July 23, 2019