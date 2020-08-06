Jerry Boudreaux, 61, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Nov. 6, 1958, in Creole, La., to Chester and Alberta Boudreaux.

He lived most of his life in Cameron and worked for Cameron Rental for 20 years and most recently worked for OEG Offshore. He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, washing his truck and mowing his grass. Boudreaux never met a stranger and was a great example and teacher to his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his two sons, James Robert Boudreaux (Kassie) and Jake Clint Boudreaux (Molly) of Cameron, La.; daughter, Tabitha Mathewson of Nederland, Texas; companion, Gail Mudd; brothers, Jaimie Boudreaux (Tina), Joey Boudreaux (Theresa), Danny Boudreaux (Charlene) of Big Pasture, Rickey Boudreaux (Susan) of Kinder; sister, Crystal Savoie (Terrance) of Cameron; grandchildren, Will Boudreaux, Meg Boudreaux, Mason Boudreaux and Adison Mathewson; uncle, Gary Zitterich of Florida; aunts, Shirley Guillory of Florida, and Sharon Davis of Oklahoma.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and JR's father-in-law, Earl Guthrie.

His funeral service will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. The Rev. D. B. Thompson will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Our Lady Star of the Sea Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home Thursday from noon until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home Friday from 11 a.m. until noon.

