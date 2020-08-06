1/1
Jerry Boudreaux
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Boudreaux, 61, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Nov. 6, 1958, in Creole, La., to Chester and Alberta Boudreaux.
He lived most of his life in Cameron and worked for Cameron Rental for 20 years and most recently worked for OEG Offshore. He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, washing his truck and mowing his grass. Boudreaux never met a stranger and was a great example and teacher to his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his two sons, James Robert Boudreaux (Kassie) and Jake Clint Boudreaux (Molly) of Cameron, La.; daughter, Tabitha Mathewson of Nederland, Texas; companion, Gail Mudd; brothers, Jaimie Boudreaux (Tina), Joey Boudreaux (Theresa), Danny Boudreaux (Charlene) of Big Pasture, Rickey Boudreaux (Susan) of Kinder; sister, Crystal Savoie (Terrance) of Cameron; grandchildren, Will Boudreaux, Meg Boudreaux, Mason Boudreaux and Adison Mathewson; uncle, Gary Zitterich of Florida; aunts, Shirley Guillory of Florida, and Sharon Davis of Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and JR's father-in-law, Earl Guthrie.
His funeral service will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. The Rev. D. B. Thompson will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Our Lady Star of the Sea Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home Thursday from noon until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home Friday from 11 a.m. until noon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Rosary
06:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
August 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jerry's passing. Prayers for you all.
Alicia Boullion
August 5, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Prayers for strength and comfort, in the days to come.
Holly Hendrix LaJaunie
Friend
August 5, 2020
Jerry was a true friend, loved him like a brother, RIP! See you in heaven!
Lisa Oliver
Friend
August 5, 2020
So sorry to hear about my buddy passing
James Franklin
Friend
August 5, 2020
so sorry to hear of our dear friend Condolences to All
Cindy Aucoin
Classmate
August 5, 2020
What a character; one that will be sorely missed. To his family, hold on to the memories and we know there are many.
Prayers for strength to each of you. Rest in peace, my friend.
Valerie & Gary Dimas
Friend
August 5, 2020
Remember first time I met Jerry at Ace transp. We became good friends and rode a lot of miles together. Prayers for you family. We've lost another good guy.
Brad Burrell now in Savannah GA
Brad Burrell
Friend
August 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lyle Van Horn
Acquaintance
August 5, 2020
Scott Landry
Friend
August 5, 2020
Please accept our sincere condolences. I will always remember him as a friend. A man who stood for what he believed in. A help to all that he could. Fur festival won’t be the same without him there.. Many great memories of him. God bless his family.
Edith & Dale Gauthreaux
Friend
August 5, 2020
Fly high Boudreaux!! You will be missed by many.... Prayers for all...
Teri LaBove
Friend
August 5, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Lynn LeJune
Friend
August 5, 2020
Heaven sure has a great one now!So sorry for y’all loss.He was such a awesome person to everyone.Prayers and hugs to all!
Wardella and Donald Pugh
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved