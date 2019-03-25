Jerry Cleveland Little, 75, of Sulphur, La., passed away in the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home, following a lengthy illness. Jerry was born March 25, 1943 in Hackberry, La., to Zephrine "Zero" Little and Ruby Russell Little. Mr. Little attended Sulphur High School and graduated from LaGrange High School and McNeese State University, where he ran on the respective track teams and was nicknamed "Lapin." He served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam as a Green Beret and Paratrooper. He worked for Olin Chemicals and PPG Industries. Jerry later worked for Walmart in their sporting goods department, which, as an avid fisherman, he greatly enjoyed. He also co-owned and operated Judi's Cakes, Crafts and Supplies with his wife for many years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sulphur.

Those left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 51 years, Judith Moss Little; one son, Richard Michael Little of Sulphur; two daughters, Cynthia Ann Hardin of Lake Charles, La., and Sandra L. Hardin Vincent (Gary) of Sulphur; five grandchildren, Nicole Ann LaFleur O'Neal (Phillip), Lauren Michelle LaFleur, Tiffany Danielle Olivarez, Dominique Sherrie Olivarez and Ireland Jade Little; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, William "Billy Bob" Little and wife Connie, of Franklin, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Patsy Trahan and Pauline Trahan Soape.

Service will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until time of the service. Burial will be at Mimosa Pines South in Carlyss with Rev. Randall Chesson officiating.

The family would like to express their grateful appreciation for the excellent and compassionate care given to their beloved husband and father to the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans' Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to mission22.com or hfotusa.org (Homes for Our Troops). Published in American Press on Mar. 25, 2019