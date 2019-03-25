Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Little
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Cleveland Little


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Cleveland Little Obituary
Jerry Cleveland Little, 75, of Sulphur, La., passed away in the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home, following a lengthy illness. Jerry was born March 25, 1943 in Hackberry, La., to Zephrine "Zero" Little and Ruby Russell Little. Mr. Little attended Sulphur High School and graduated from LaGrange High School and McNeese State University, where he ran on the respective track teams and was nicknamed "Lapin." He served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam as a Green Beret and Paratrooper. He worked for Olin Chemicals and PPG Industries. Jerry later worked for Walmart in their sporting goods department, which, as an avid fisherman, he greatly enjoyed. He also co-owned and operated Judi's Cakes, Crafts and Supplies with his wife for many years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sulphur.
Those left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 51 years, Judith Moss Little; one son, Richard Michael Little of Sulphur; two daughters, Cynthia Ann Hardin of Lake Charles, La., and Sandra L. Hardin Vincent (Gary) of Sulphur; five grandchildren, Nicole Ann LaFleur O'Neal (Phillip), Lauren Michelle LaFleur, Tiffany Danielle Olivarez, Dominique Sherrie Olivarez and Ireland Jade Little; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, William "Billy Bob" Little and wife Connie, of Franklin, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Patsy Trahan and Pauline Trahan Soape.
Service will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until time of the service. Burial will be at Mimosa Pines South in Carlyss with Rev. Randall Chesson officiating.
The family would like to express their grateful appreciation for the excellent and compassionate care given to their beloved husband and father to the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans' Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to mission22.com or hfotusa.org (Homes for Our Troops).
Published in American Press on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now