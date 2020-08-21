1/1
Jerry Durell Denton Jr.
SULPHUR - Jerry Durell Denton Jr., 70, passed away Aug. 14, 2020.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. He worked as a roustabout in the oil field, and also worked as a security guard, and in construction. Jerry enjoyed fishing and hunting, and had a great love for family and our Lord Jesus Christ. He loved ushering at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where he was a parishioner. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 8322.
Survivors include his brother, John Ross Denton and wife, Kathleen Denton; brother-in-law, Eugene Williams and wife, Ginger Williams; nephews, Cody Durell Denton and his son, Weston John Denton, Mike Williams and wife, Tanya, and their daughters, Alex, Kate and Eden Williams, Chad Williams and wife, Kim, and their sons, Evan, Elliot, Drew, Dylan, Quinn and Cameron Williams; nieces, Gina Williams Baccigalopi and husband, Glenn, and their daughter, Chelse B. Willis, and Bobbie Jo Wilcox, and her kids, Jesse Bowman, Hannah Wilcox and Kasey Wilcox; and family friend, Sandy Hoffner Trahan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Durell Denton Sr. and Nettie Ann Salvaggio Denton; and sister, Sandra Ann Denton Williams.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur. The Rev. Timothy Goodly will officiate. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Hixson Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to a local animal shelter in his memory. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in American Press on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
3376259171
