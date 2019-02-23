Home

Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
(337) 734-2111
For more information about
Jerry Richard
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
Burial
Following Services
Broussard Cemetery
Lacassine, LA
Jerry Lee Richard Obituary
Jerry Lee Richard, 74, of Welsh, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He was born to his late parents, Horace and Edmae Richard, in Lacassine on May 10, 1944. He enjoyed his pond, driving his Corvette, watching TV, and most of all spending time with his lovely wife, Tawana.
He is survived by his wife of 3 years, Tawana Melancon Richard; son, Joshua Melancon of Houston, Texas; five daughters, Deborah Richard and husband Evert of Lacassine, Roxanne Luedke and husband Gary of Bellville, Texas, Sonya Richard of Phoenix, Ariz., Raven Melancon of Lake Charles, Bronia Melancon of Houston, Texas; brother, Donald Richard and wife Lisa of Lake Arthur; sister, Jane Lognion and husband Jules of Lacassine; 10 grandchildren; along with eight great-grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Edmae Richard.
Service will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh, on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at noon with Deacon Wayne Chapman officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Broussard Cemetery in Lacassine.
Published in American Press on Feb. 23, 2019
