Jerry Lee Richard, 74, of Welsh, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He was born to his late parents, Horace and Edmae Richard, in Lacassine on May 10, 1944. He enjoyed his pond, driving his Corvette, watching TV, and most of all spending time with his lovely wife, Tawana.

He is survived by his wife of 3 years, Tawana Melancon Richard; son, Joshua Melancon of Houston, Texas; five daughters, Deborah Richard and husband Evert of Lacassine, Roxanne Luedke and husband Gary of Bellville, Texas, Sonya Richard of Phoenix, Ariz., Raven Melancon of Lake Charles, Bronia Melancon of Houston, Texas; brother, Donald Richard and wife Lisa of Lake Arthur; sister, Jane Lognion and husband Jules of Lacassine; 10 grandchildren; along with eight great-grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Edmae Richard.

Service will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh, on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at noon with Deacon Wayne Chapman officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Broussard Cemetery in Lacassine.