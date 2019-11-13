|
|
Mr. Jerry Lenn Ray, 78, of Eufaula, Ala., died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Southeast Health in Dothan, Ala.
Funeral service were held Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Washington Street United Methodist Church. The Rev. Charlie Newman officiated and burial followed in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Washington Street United Methodist Church.
Born Dec. 1, 1940, in Jerome, Ark., Mr. Ray was the son of the late John Thomas and Odie Elise Hillman Ray. Mr. Ray was preceded in death by his brother, Calvin Ray; and his sister and brother-in-law, Annie and Bill Crawford.
Survivors include his wife, Maggie Weathers Ray of Eufaula, Ala.; two daughters, Debbie (Ted) Thrash of Opelika, Ala., Holly (Jonathan) O'Dell of Wetumpka, Ala.; four grandchildren, Baker Thrash, Calvin Thrash, Ann Grace Thrash, Joseph O'Dell; one brother, Porter Ray of Topeka, Kan.; two sisters, Dee (Bob) Caswell of Lake Charles, La., Roxie (Bobby) Kovac of Oak Grove, La.; one sister-in-law, Mary (Scott) Galbraith of Eufaula, Ala.; one brother-in-law, James (Dot) Weathers of Eufaula, Ala.
Published in American Press on Nov. 13, 2019