Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home
100 E Fair St
Eufaula, AL 36027
(334) 687-3514
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Washington Street United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Lenn Ray


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Lenn Ray Obituary
Mr. Jerry Lenn Ray, 78, of Eufaula, Ala., died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Southeast Health in Dothan, Ala.
Funeral service were held Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Washington Street United Methodist Church. The Rev. Charlie Newman officiated and burial followed in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Washington Street United Methodist Church.
Born Dec. 1, 1940, in Jerome, Ark., Mr. Ray was the son of the late John Thomas and Odie Elise Hillman Ray. Mr. Ray was preceded in death by his brother, Calvin Ray; and his sister and brother-in-law, Annie and Bill Crawford.
Survivors include his wife, Maggie Weathers Ray of Eufaula, Ala.; two daughters, Debbie (Ted) Thrash of Opelika, Ala., Holly (Jonathan) O'Dell of Wetumpka, Ala.; four grandchildren, Baker Thrash, Calvin Thrash, Ann Grace Thrash, Joseph O'Dell; one brother, Porter Ray of Topeka, Kan.; two sisters, Dee (Bob) Caswell of Lake Charles, La., Roxie (Bobby) Kovac of Oak Grove, La.; one sister-in-law, Mary (Scott) Galbraith of Eufaula, Ala.; one brother-in-law, James (Dot) Weathers of Eufaula, Ala.
Published in American Press on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -