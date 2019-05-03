Jerry Lyn Bratcher, 72, of Sulphur, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at St. Patrick's Hospital. He was born to his late parents, Bernie Joseph and Mattie Pearl Bratcher, on July 20, 1946, in Hope, Ark. He was an avid reader, and proud supporter and member of the American Legion Post 370. He was proud of his military service in the United States Army. Despite his health issues, he overcame the challenges and enjoyed life.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Wanda Bratcher; son, Christopher Scalisi and wife Amy of Iowa; two grandchildren, Brian Snider, Addison Jo Scalisi; three sisters, Patsy Morrison of Sulphur, Judy Acheson (Don) of Ragley, Cora Bratcher of Westlake; mother-in-law, Kathleen Venable; sisters-in-law, Debbie Hill, Teresa Jordan, Bonnie Anderson (Willis); along with multiple nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Randy Morrison, Bill Jordan; nephews, Seth Anderson, Chris Jordan.

A Celebration of Jerry's life will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. Visitation will begin at the funeral home beginning at 9 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the American Legion Post 370.