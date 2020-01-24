|
Jerry Lynn Yellott Sr., 89, of DeQuincy, passed into the arms of his Savior on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born to his late parents, Harry and Lorena Yellott on Aug. 30, 1930, in Longville. He was the former owner and operator of Yellott Ford Dealership in DeQuincy for 25 years. Jerry was an avid hunter and fishermen. If it got dark outside, he loved to go coon hunting. He loved spending time with his family, especially at the annual Couchon De lait (Pig Roast).
He is survived by his loving wife of over 67 years, Mary Agnes Yellott; two sons, Jerry Lynn Yellott Jr. and wife Sherry of DeQuincy, Kirk A. Yellott and wife Suzanne of DeQuincy; sister, Margie Lou of Moss Bluff; eight grandchildren, Jerry Lynn Yellott III and wife Rebecca, Sean Michael Soileau and Sharon Ipes, Shannon Marie Soileau, Elizabeth Ann Konheim and husband Jeremy, Erick Yellott, Peyton Yellott and Brittany Evans, Hunter Purkey, Mackey Purkey, Micah Goss, Dacota Blevins; along with 5 great-grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Yellott; grandson, Dallas Yellott; and granddaughter, Jessie Purkey.
Service will be held at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home in DeQuincy, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Alvin Dale Smith officiating. Visitation will begin prior to the service on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery. Service is entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Jan. 24, 2020