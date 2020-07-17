Jerry Lynne Hollins, 82, of Lake Charles, La., devoted mother, wife, and friend, passed away surrounded by her family on July 14, 2020.

She was born on Dec. 28, 1937, in Lake Charles, to Mr. Charles Smith and Mrs. Katherine "Biddie" Kimball Smith.

Jerry Lynne attended Fourth Ward, Central School, and Lake Charles High School, graduating with the class of 1956, where she was a proud member of the Kilties all-girl marching drum corps along with many of her lifelong friends. Following high school, Jerry Lynne attended McNeese State University.

Jerry Lynne was an avid tennis player; she also loved reading and playing bridge. Her tennis and bridge friends were very dear to her. She was a member of the Junior League of Lake Charles, Krewe of Mystique, and Les Dilettantes, and an active volunteer at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum, the Lake Charles Civic Symphony, the Lake Charles Ballet Society, and Art Associates of Lake Charles. She was a devoted member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, serving on the Altar Guild for several years.

Jerry Lynne's greatest joy was her family. With her first husband and children, she enjoyed entertaining friends at their family camp in Big Lake. Crabbing, fishing, and sailing were favorite camp activities. Jerry Lynne and her second husband travelled extensively. They would also escape the Louisiana heat, spending half of the year in Colorado Springs, Colo., where family and friends would come to visit nearly every week.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur Hollins III; and first husband, Charles O. Noble III. She is survived by her son, Charles O. Noble IV and his wife Nicole; her daughter, Nancy Kimball Noble; granddaughter, Katherine Frances Faylor; and great-granddaughter, Scarlet Noble Faylor; and lifelong friend, Janey Barham.

The immediate family will have a private interment service and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 715 Kirkman Lake Charles, Louisiana 70601 and The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 17166, Lake Charles, Louisiana 70616.

