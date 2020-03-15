|
|
Funeral service for Jerry R. "Greeno" Green, 71, will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home of Kinder. The Rev. Mike Palermo will officiate. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery under the direction of Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Homes.
The family will receive visitors beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, from 5-9 p.m. at Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Tuesday morning from 8 a.m. until time of service.
Jerry was a vibrant character, great friend, loving father and a doting "Paw G" to his four grandkids. He enjoyed cooking, talking about food, making homemade wine, fishing, hunting and gardening. He also had a tendency for starting projects that didn't always get finished. He enjoyed time around the fire with his friends and a cold beer. Jerry adored his four grandchildren and was very proud to be called, "Paw G." He dearly loved animals and throughout his life rescued many by bringing them to run free at his home in the country. He worked hard as a welder for almost 40 years to provide for his family and was very proud of his work. Jerry was a nature-lover and felt closest to God there. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Ayeeee!
Those left to cherish Jerry's memory include the mother of his children, ReAnna Garbarino; two sons, Dillon Green and wife Mia Ter Haar of Pristina, Kosovo, and Joshua Green and wife Christa of Wylie, Texas; four grandchildren, Abri, Cade, Emmett and Eleanor Green; and one special cousin, Paul Bertrand.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Ruth Green.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Jerry's memory to the Humane Society of Louisiana. (http://humanela.org/donate/)
Published in American Press on Mar. 15, 2020