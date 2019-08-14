|
|
Jerry Ray Wilson Sr., 81, of Lake Charles, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at a local hospital. He was born to his late parents, William E. and Opal Wilson on Jan. 21, 1938, in Honey Island, Texas.
He was a farmer and former employee of Auto Electric and Magneto Shop. He loved fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his two sons, Jerry Wilson Jr. and wife Donna of Lake Charles, Michael Wilson and wife Susan of Iowa; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Nancy Wilson; his parents; and brothers, Jimmy Wilson and Donald Wilson.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Bro. Ronnie Estes will officiate. The visitation will begin at 5 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in American Press on Aug. 14, 2019