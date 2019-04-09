Jerry Thomas Savoie, 76, of Moss Bluff, La., died at 1:41 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mr. Savoie was born July 3, 1942 in Beaumont, Texas, and raised in Reeves, La., where he graduated from Reeves High School in 1960. He lived many years in the Dry Creek area until moving to Lake Charles in 1995. Mr. Savoie attended Kinder Bible Church. He began his working career at Holsum, where he met, Sue, the love of his life, while he was making a bread delivery. His career continued in the oil industry, where he retired as a Drilling Foreman for Conoco. Following his retirement, in 1993 Mr. Savoie took over as the owner and operator of Southwest Bar Needs with his son, Jason. Jerry was an avid golfer and loved watching basketball games, especially McNeese State University and Reeves High School.

Mr. Savoie is survived by his daughters, Carolyn Earp and husband Stephen of Franklin, Tenn., and Jeri Roberts of Pelham, Ala.; son, Jason Thomas Savoie of Moss Bluff; former in-laws, Mark Roberts Sr. and Cynthia McDougle; twin sister, Judy Savoie of Houston, Texas; sister, Kathy Savoie of Lake Charles; brothers, Jim Savoie and wife Ada of LeBlanc, La., Joe Savoie of Westlake, La., and J.W. "Buddy" Sweat and wife Glenda of Iowa, La.; and grandchildren, Mark Roberts, Kelsey Earp, Mallory Roberts, Madeline Earp, Blake Savoie, Bailey Savoie and Blaine Savoie.

He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-two years, Nettie "Sue" Savoie; parents, Ira and Ida Savoie; brother, Jack Martin Savoie; and sisters, Melba Carol Hungerford and Dolores Bankester.

His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. The Rev. Don Barrett will officiate. Burial will follow in LeBlanc Cemetery, where he served as a longtime board member. Visitation will be at the funeral home in Moss Bluff on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continue on Wednesday from noon until the start of the service.

Mr. Savoie was a longtime supporter of Camp Pearl. Donations in his memory can be made to Camp Pearl Ministries, P.O. Box 10, Reeves, LA 70658.

Jerry's children would like to express a special word of thanks to all of his siblings for the support and care given throughout the years. Published in American Press on Apr. 9, 2019