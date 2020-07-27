Jerry Wayne Furs, age 73, of Grand Lake, La passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Jerry was born August 28, 1946 to Henry and Fabiola Miller Furs.

Jerry was a native of Detroit, Mi and a resident of Grand Lake. He was a loving and caring family man but one of very few words. Jerry loved fishing and being outdoors, but music was his passion and was known for being an excellent musician. Having served in the army, he was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. In his final years after retirement, he spent his time cherishing family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Those left cherish his memory are his wife of 42 years, Sharon Savoie Furs of Grand Lake; three sons, Thomas Johnson, III of Lumberton, Texas, Jeremy Wayne Furs of Grand Lake, and Travis Wayne Furs and wife Mary Catherine of Lake Charles, La; one daughter, Lisa Ledano and husband Owens of Grand Lake; six grandchildren, Kristyn Saltzman and husband Blake of Lake Charles, Grant Johnson of Nederland, Texas, Mallory Dupuie of Grand Lake, Garrett Johnson of Lumberton, Texas, Sophie Furs of Lake Charles, and Blair Furs of Lake Charles.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Furs and Fabiola Mae Miller.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 beginning at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 6 p.m. and will reopen on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 8 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 1 p.m. Fr. Wayne LeBleu will officiate at the services. Interment will be immediately following in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery in Creole.

