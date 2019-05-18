Jerry Wayne Gibson, age 78, a native and resident of Starks, La., was born Sept. 14, 1940, and passed away May 16, 2019, at his residence. Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He loved to spend his free time hunting and fishing. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and his love for his grandsons was priceless.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nola Jean Hoffpauir Gibson; one daughter, Rachel Elaine and husband Reggie Duplessis of Denham Springs, La.; three grandsons, Zack, Cade and Colby Cash of Denham Springs; three sisters, Elaine and husband Frank Bergeron Jr. of Starks, Jackie M. Barlow of New Caney, Texas, and Sharon K. and husband Larry Holston of Tarkington, Texas; one brother, Otis W. Gibson and wife Linda; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis Gibson and Mary Says Gibson; and sister, Delores "Bugs" Johnson.

Family will receive friends 11 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, Calvary Apostolic Church, 4270 Highway 12, Starks, La. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the church; Interment to follow at Fountain Cemetery, Starks, La.

Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth St., DeQuincy, La. Published in American Press on May 18, 2019