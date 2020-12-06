1/1
Jessie Kenneth Joseph Newman
Jessie Kenneth Joseph Newman, 72, of Westlake, passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. He was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church, where he enjoyed attending and was a member of the Cursillo. He loved fishing and being with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his two children, Stephanie Newman and Kenneth Christopher Newman, both of Westlake; and one sister, Norma Jean Thibodeaux. Also, he leaves behind granddaughters, Ashley Taylor and Victoria Newman; and great grandson, Dallas Taylor.
Jessie is preceded in death by his biological father, Jessie Lee Newman; stepfather and mother, Allen and Mary Elliott; along with two brothers, Sherman Newman and Darold Newman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Westlake on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at 10 a.m., with Father Jenesh Joseph officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a Cursillo Rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles on Tuesday, from 8 a.m. until the procession to the church. Burial will follow at Westlake Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in American Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
