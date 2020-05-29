Jessie Mae Parsons, 87, passed away at home surrounded by family. She was born Sept. 1, 1932, in Mossville, La., to the late Clara Edwards and Jackson Matthews. She met and married Thomas Henry Parsons.

Jessie Mae was a lifelong resident of the Mossville community and a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She was a former choir member, Youth and Vacation Bible School worker and was active in Mission. Her time was spent serving for many years in the West Cal NAACP. Jessie Mae loved taking care of her family and spending time with friends from TOPS (taking off pounds sensibly). Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of her children and everyone she interacted with.

She retired from the surgical department at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas H. Parsons; her sisters, Roberta Cotlong, Mildred Bellard, Betty Van Buren; and her brothers, Robert Hartman and Eli Famous.

Cherishing her memories are five children, Ronald (Linda) Parsons, Stanley (Catherine) Parsons, Jocelyn Guillory, Ron Parsons and Brandon (Felicia) Parsons; one stepson, Donald (Brenda) Kelly; sisters, Elva Williams, Linda Starlard; brother, George Matthews; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her church family.

Funeral service will be Saturday, May 30, 2020, 11 a.m. Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Mossville, La. Visitation 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

*Please note due to social distancing requirements the funeral services will be limited to family. Masks will be provided to anyone that doesn't have one.

