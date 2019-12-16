Home

Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
8:30 AM
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
Jettie Marie Young Robertson

Jettie Marie Young Robertson Obituary
VINTON – Jettie Marie Young Robertson, 77, died Sunday, December 15, 2019, in a local hospital.
She was a native and longtime resident of Vinton, moving from Baytown, Texas. Jettie enjoyed shopping, baking, camping, going on cruises, and spending time with her family. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Dequincy.
Survivors include her husband, Ronnie Robertson of Vinton; her children, Michael Vincent and wife, Debra of Orange, Texas, Rachelle Smith of Vinton, Regina Morris of Baytown, Texas, and Lemar Vincent and wife, Jacinda of Moss Bluff; her siblings, Donna Emmons of Sulphur, Thomas Young of Canton, Texas, and Terry Young of DeQuincy; ten grandchildren, Trisha Vienneau, Gary Vincent, Preston Wyant, Emerson Wyant, Dillion Wyant, Jennifer Taylor, Angela Howell, Lauren Powell, Lindsay Quebodeaux, and Cameron Vincent; and sixteen great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frankie Lee Spicer; her brothers, Robert Young and Danny Young; and a granddaughter, Janine Vincent.
Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, in Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.
Published in American Press on Dec. 16, 2019
