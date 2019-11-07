|
Jewel Perry Finn, age 94, of Vinton, went to her Forever Home on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. What a celebration it must have been to see Jesus face to face and hold hands with the one whose been waiting on her, the love of her life, Walter. She was born on Feb. 3, 1925, in Vinton, La., to Cleveland and Lela Perry. Jewel was a graduate of Vinton High School class of 1943. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Vinton. In fact, she was the oldest original member from cradle role until now. She served many years there as the Sunday School Secretary and also the head of the WMU. She loved visiting with everyone and loved her church very much. Jewel was the first soman bus driver in Calcasieu Parish; she drove from 1968 to 1985 when she retired. She was a woman of many talents, seamstress being at the top of the list. It was her passion that she sared with everyone in town for as long as she could. Another thing she was known for was her green thumb. Taking care of her plants was only second to taking care of everyone else she loved. She loved the outdoors; for most of her life she spent her summers in Toledo Bend with the people she loved the most. Most of all, Jewel's absolute passion was loving and spending time with her immediate and extended family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were by far the light of her life. She looked forward to any occasion or visit that was shared with them. Her name suited her well; she was a jewel to all who knew her and a true inspiration and example of strength, passion, faith and love. She will be missed.
Jewel was preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland and Lela Perry; husband, Walter Finn; sisters, Minnie Lee Perry and Erline Nichols; brother, Donald Perry; and grandson, Shane Ray Finn.
Those left to cherish her memory are son, Ricky Finn; daughter, Karen Finn Rasberry; daughter, Perri Cormier and husband James; daughter-in-law, Cindy Finn; granddaughter, Shaston Finn; grandson, Chad Finn and wife Kelly; granddaughter, Jamie Sonier and husband Raymond; granddaughter, Shannon Condos and husband John; granddaughter, Britny Hoffpauir and husband Nathaniel; granddaughter, Haley Berg and husband Josh; granddaughter, Amy Beth LeBleu; great-granddaughter, Chiara Guillory and husband Harley; great-grandchildren, Kelcie, William, Chloe, Conner, Carson, Noah, Caden, Haleigh, Jayce, Avery, Lilly and Joanie; great-great-grandchildren, Braighlyn and Harley; and adopted into the family, Bob Lewis; and all her nieces and nephews that she watched grow and expand over the years.
The family would like to say a very special thank you to all the staff at High Hope Nursing Home in Sulphur.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday and will resume at 8 a.m. on Friday until time of service at First Baptist Church of Vinton. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bobby Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss.
Published in American Press on Nov. 7, 2019