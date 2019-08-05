|
Jill Darlene Mertena Ellender, 72, of Lake Charles, La., died at 3:09 PM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in her residence.
Jill was born Sept. 29, 1946 in Ponca City, Okla. and moved to Sulphur as a young child. Upon her graduation in 1964 from Sulphur High School, she followed her dream of graduating from beauty school. She was a highly sought-after hairdresser for over fifty years, working at Janice's Beauty Salon, The Headquarters, and Indulgence. Jill enjoyed volunteering her skills with hair and make-up for the ACTS Theatre for many years. She was also an avid gardener, accomplished scuba diver, and an excellent watercolor artist. She enjoyed scuba diving the Caribbean with her husband and rescuing and helping cats. Jill will always be remembered as a fun and loving person who always kept her family near at heart.
Jill is survived by her husband of forty-eight years, Bobby Ellender; sisters-in-law, Waverly Abate and husband Vincent and Mary Ann Hebert and husband George; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of cats that she loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Merlen and Hassie Mertena; sister, Merlene Trahan; and brothers, Tony and Bill Mertena.
Her cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. A memorial will be held at a later date.
The family would like to express a special word of thanks to the staff of Brighten Bridge Hospice and to Dr. Clements for the excellent care given.
Published in American Press on Aug. 5, 2019