Jim "JC" Guillory, 83, was called to his heavenly home on Aug. 19, 2019.
He was born on Feb. 11, 1936, in Mallet, La., to the late Steven and Edna Guillory. He was a native of Lake Charles for the past sixty-four years. He was employed at Firestone as an operator from which he retired after thirty-nine years. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and son but most importantly he was everybody's friend. He had an amazing giving spirit and would help anyone that asked of him. He enjoyed spending time with his family and had a strong faith in God and church that he passed on to his children.
Left in God's care to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of sixty-four years, Josie Mae Guillory; one son, Curtis Guillory (Ruby) of Stone Mountain, Ga.; two daughters, Pamela Anderson (Wade) of Lake Charles, and Debra Guillory of Conyers, Ga.; four grandchildren, Joseph Guillory of Lake Charles, Stephanie Anderson of New Orleans, Marcus Anderson of Houston, Texas, Joy Holt of Stone Mountain, Ga.; one grandson-in-law, Ernest Rosenburg of Lilburn, Ga.; nine great-grandchildren; and one "like a son", Tony Miller who was a great family friend; along with a host of nieces, nephews, god children, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 24,2019, at 8 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. at Combre Funeral Home, 1200 Mill St., Lake Charles, La. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 2031 Opelousas St., Lake Charles, La. The Rev. Father Wayne LeBleu officiating. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
