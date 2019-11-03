|
|
Jim "Hopper" Hughes, passed away on Oct. 22, 2019, in a local hospital. Jim graduated from Spring Branch High School in 1964 in Houston, Texas. He attended McNeese University for two and a half years. Jim proudly served his country during the Vietnam War with the 101st Airborne. He received numerous awards for his service. Jim worked and retired from Firestone after 32 years. He was also a resident of SWLA Veterans Home in Jennings and truly loved it there. Jim was a jokester, never met a stranger and was respected by everyone that knew him. He loved his family and friends, was a true sportsman, loving to fish and hunt. He was a founder of the Lake Charles Bass Club. Jim will be truly missed.
Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jo Ann Lognion Hughes of Sulphur; daughter, Jane Hughes Mayon (Michael) of Sulphur; three grandchildren, Taylor Rochelle Bertles (Bret) of Cleveland, Tenn., Brock Landry of Southhaven, Miss., and Shannon Bradbury (Lauren) of Lake Charles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel D. Hughes and Bernice Leblanc Hughes; daughter, Julie Hughes; sister, Charlotte Hughes Landry and husband Nolan Landry; and his fishing and hunting buddy, Johnny Mere.
The family would like to recognize everyone at the SWLA Veterans Home, for caring for Jim even with three alarms. Also the nurses, CNA's on 8 Tower at Memorial Hospital, and friends who supported us through this trying time.
Jim will be interned at the SWLA Veterans Home in Jennings at a later date. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 3, 2019