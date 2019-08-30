|
Jimmie Janice Rankin Lowery died peacefully while surrounded by family and friends Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at her home in Carlyss, La. Janice was born on Sept. 21, 1941, in Linn Flat, Texas, and was reared in nearby Newton. She graduated from Newton High School in 1960. Shortly thereafter she and her lifelong friend and partner in many adventures, Linda Gail, began working at First National Bank of Newton, where they both worked their way up to Teller.
Her life took an unexpected turn upon meeting the love of her life Lauris Earl Lowery at a social in Beaumont, Texas. After she and Lauris were married, on March 14, 1975, she moved to Sulphur, La. Lauris was able to take the girl out of Texas, but he could never take the Texas out of the girl. Janice was proud to be a Texan, but even prouder to be a mother. She and Lauris had three children, Shannon, Kaylon and Paul. Janice's love for Lauris, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild was patient, kind, unfailing, all encompassing, and never-ending. It was a love that came from the very depths of her soul. This and her love and devotion for her savior are what defined her life.
Janice loved to travel, with a special place in heart for Branson, Mo. She was an avid outdoorswoman, with deer-hunting being one of her favorite pastimes. She and Lauris spent many a deer season in San Saba, Texas, hunting alongside their family and friends.
She was a faithful and devout Christian who was baptized in Jesus's name. Janice lived a shining example of a Christian life. She loved God and her Church Family dearly. She was a member of Sulphur United Pentecostal Church where she served as the Director of Greeters and Ushers for many years.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, James and Bernice Rankin; her husband, Lauris Lowery; daughter, Shannon Racca; and her sisters, Doris Whitton and Betty Lavernge.
She is survived by her daughter, Kaylon Oliver and husband David Jr. of Tomball, Texas; son, Paul Lowery and wife Lucretia of Corpus Christi, Texas; granddaughters, Amanda Guthrie and Heavenly Lowery; grandsons, David Oliver III, Tristen Lowery and Cameron Roy Oliver; great-grandson, Davis Guthrie; brothers, Travis Rankin and wife Louise, Barry Rankin and wife Paula, and George Rankin; her ever faithful canine companion, Lily; and a host of nieces, nephews, and surrogate grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brandon Rankin and the Rev. O.L. Gunter officiating. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donation condolence may be made to Sulphur United Pentecostal Church. The family would like to give special thanks to Greg Chance, Amy Gimnick, Linda Gail Smith, and Diana and Russell Jones.
Published in American Press on Aug. 30, 2019