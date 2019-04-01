Mr. Jimmie "Jim" Lee Thorn died peacefully in his home Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Lake Charles, La., surrounded by his family at the age of 81.

Jim is survived by his wife of 61 years, Arline Yantis Thorn of Lake Charles; their children, Jimmie Lee Thorn Jr. (Lannie) of DeQuincy, Renee Hunott of Sulphur and Patina Guidry of Lake Charles; one sister, Judy Whitener of Poplar Bluff, Mo.; brother-in-law, Gary Yantis (Gail); sister-in-law, Melba Yantis of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Nicholis Hunott (partner Adam Thompson) of Sulphur, J.T. Thorn III (Julie) and Audrey Thorn of DeQuincy, David Guidry (Laura) of Carlyss, Jacob, Paul, Noah and Luke Guidry, all of Lake Charles; and great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Lillian and John Luke Thorn of DeQuincy, Ransom Thorn of DeQuincy and Kopelynn Guidry of Carlyss.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Grace (Hunsaker) Thorn of Poplar Bluff, Mo.; siblings, Charles (Juanita) Thorn, Loudean (Lloyd) Osbourne, Paul Thorn and Mary (Oliver) Hudson; brothers-in-law, Warnie Whitener, all of Poplar Bluff, Mo., Kenneth Yantis, Cecil Yantis and Norman Yantis; sons-in-law, Malcolm Hunott and Trent Guidry; and in-laws, Kenneth and Doris Yantis, all of Lake Charles.

Jim was born July 6, 1937, in Poplar Bluff, Mo., to Charles Henry and Grace Agnes Thorn. Jim holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration, as well as a Master's Degree in Human Resources. While stationed at the Lake Charles Air Force Base, he met the love of his life, Arline Yantis. They were married Aug. 16, 1957. They traveled with his career in the Air Force and eventually retired in her hometown of Lake Charles, where Jim worked as Vice-President and Personnel Director at Lakeside National Bank. Jim was a member of the Lake Charles Rotary Club and the Civilian Human Resource Agency.

Jim was a man who loved his wife and family above all else. His sense of humor will be remembered by all who knew him and those lucky enough to have been taught to woodwork, build a train track, tell a story or how to be a part of a loving family will be forever grateful for his life.

A gathering of family members and friend will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of Jim.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation http://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate or to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

The family would like to thank all of his doctors, especially Dr. Keith Lechtenberg, for all of the care over the years and his "favorite and most ornery" patient and the wonderful staff of Heart of Hospice for the loving care and attention they gave to Jim and his family. Published in American Press on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary