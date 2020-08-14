Jimmie W. Ashworth, 86, of Westlake, La., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Jimmie was born on March 5, 1934, to Hugh Ashworth and Lydia Brasher Ashworth.

Jimmie was a native of Starks, La., and a lifelong resident of Westlake, La., where he graduated from Westlake High School Class of 1953. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. during the Korean War. Jimmie attended First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff and was a member of the American Legion Post 407. He was also a founding member of the Westlake McDonald's Breakfast Club. Jimmie retired from Himont as an Operator after over 35 years of service. He was a sports fanatic and was an avid Westlake High School and LSU Fan. Most of all, Jimmie enjoyed watching his grandchildren being involved in sports. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife exactly 4 years to the day, Alice Dawson Ashworth; parents, Hugh and Lydia Ashworth; his brothers, Horace and Howard; his sisters, Dorothy and Agnes.

He is survived by his sons, Clay Ashworth (Gwen) of Moss Bluff, La., Joel Ashworth (Jana) of Carlyss, La., Jimmy Ashworth (Karen) of Westlake, La.; three daughters, Kim Austin of Moss Bluff, La., Dorie Branch (Mike) of Lake Charles, La., Mona Witherwax (Don) of Westlake, La.; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake and will resume on Sunday at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Westlake Memorial Cemetery. The Rev. Oliver McGuire will officiate.

