Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
Vinton, LA
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
Vinton, LA
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
Vinton, LA
Jimmy Charles Patin Sr.

Jimmy Charles Patin Sr. Obituary
Jimmy Charles Patin Sr, 88, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in his residence.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Vinton. Jimmy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and had been a previous member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed racing and building race cars, watching football, especially the Saints and the Tigers, and also enjoyed listening to French music.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Peggy Patin of Vinton; his children, Jimmy Patin Jr. and wife Donna of Lumberton, Texas, Mark Patin and wife Sonja Goodman-Gladney of Houston, Texas, and Todd Patin and wife Karen Jannise of Vinton; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floran "Neg" and Lydia Patin; his brother, LeeRoy Patin; and a grandson, Garrett Patin.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, in Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. The Rev. Carlos Garcia will officiate. Burial will be in Niblett's Bluff Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation is from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Sunday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the , 3445 N. Causeway #902, Metairie, LA 70002.
Published in American Press on Aug. 23, 2019
