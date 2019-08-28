|
|
Emerson James "Jimmy" Corbello, 72, of Grand Lake, La., died on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in his residence.
Mr. Corbello was born Oct. 18, 1946, and was a 1964 graduate of Bell City High School. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and worked as a self-employed contractor during his career. He was a past Mason and enjoyed playing the guitar and fiddle with his family bands.
Mr. Corbello is survived by his sons, Sean Corbello and husband Frank Chesky III of Mays Landing, N.J., and Steve Corbello of Lake Charles; mother, Ethel "Sis" Corbello of Arkansas; siblings, Bud, Paul, Yopie, Mark, Tony, Beba, Dolly and Sarah; grandchildren, Steven Corbello and Kelsey Ellender; along with the mother of his children, Mary Ellen Montgomery and husband Buddy of Bell City, La.
He was preceded in death by his father, Isaac Corbello Jr.
A gathering of family members and friends will be on Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, where his cremation was entrusted.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the .
Published in American Press on Aug. 28, 2019