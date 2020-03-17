|
Jimmy David Gill, 67, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Jimmy was born on June 22, 1952, to Clyde and Marie Gill.
He was born in Lake Charles and lived in Moss Bluff where he was a member of 1st Apostolic Church. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He worked as a owner operator driving trucks and he also enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Gill; father, Clyde Gill; brother, Danny Gill; brother, Lynn Gill; and sister, Glenda Moore.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Gill of Lake Charles, La.; daughter, Sherri Bryant and fiancé Jeff of Vinton, La.; daughter, Jessica English and husband David English of Vinton, La.; stepson, Jimmy Ray Ledet Sr.; brother, Rusty Gill of Winnfield, La.; grandson, Andrew Bryant; grandson, Jason Bryant; grandson, Jimmy Ledet Jr.; grandson, Eric Trahan; granddaughter, Bella Hydle; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 1st Apostolic Church of Moss Bluff, and will resume Wednesday at 8 a.m. until time of service. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the church. Burial will follow at Creel Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Mar. 17, 2020