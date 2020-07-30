Jimmy Dean Lovett I born on May 18, 1960, went peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in his residence after a lengthy illness, at the age of 60.

Jimmy worked as an auto mechanic and enjoyed fishing and "tinkering" on things. Most of all, Jimmy loved being with family and enjoying special times together.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dee Anna Peloquin; father, Joseph Lovett; sisters, Veronica and Connie Lovett; brothers, Robert and Joseph Lovett.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his mother, Carolyn Lovett; sons, James Dean Lovett, Jimmy Dean Lovett II; daughter, Hope Denis Lovett Watkins; siblings, C. W. Lovett (Cindy), Jessie Lovett (Crystal), Mary Camp, Angie Lovett, Frances Fontenot (David), Carolyn Lovett (Andy), Rose Lovett.

Visitation will begin on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. A Celebration of Jimmy's life is Saturday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Birdnest Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.

Due to restrictions from the State of Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards, the gathering capacity will be limited, facial coverings will be required and no food will be allowed.

