1/1
Jimmy Dean Lovett I
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmy Dean Lovett I born on May 18, 1960, went peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in his residence after a lengthy illness, at the age of 60.
Jimmy worked as an auto mechanic and enjoyed fishing and "tinkering" on things. Most of all, Jimmy loved being with family and enjoying special times together.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dee Anna Peloquin; father, Joseph Lovett; sisters, Veronica and Connie Lovett; brothers, Robert and Joseph Lovett.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his mother, Carolyn Lovett; sons, James Dean Lovett, Jimmy Dean Lovett II; daughter, Hope Denis Lovett Watkins; siblings, C. W. Lovett (Cindy), Jessie Lovett (Crystal), Mary Camp, Angie Lovett, Frances Fontenot (David), Carolyn Lovett (Andy), Rose Lovett.
Visitation will begin on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. A Celebration of Jimmy's life is Saturday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Birdnest Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Due to restrictions from the State of Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards, the gathering capacity will be limited, facial coverings will be required and no food will be allowed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson And Brown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved