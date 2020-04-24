|
|
Graveside service for Mr. Jimmy Gale Lewis, 90, of Welsh, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery of Welsh, with Matt and Kristie Prejean officiating. Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to graveside services at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery of Welsh.
Mr. Lewis passed away at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at Golden Age of Welsh.
He was a native of Roanoke and a graduate of Roanoke High's Class of 1946. He proudly served his nation in the U.S. Navy as a member of the Naval Construction Force, better known as the "Seabees." After his service, he was employed by Century Telephone until his retirement in 1992. Jimmy loved bluegrass music and played multiple instruments, including guitar and fiddle, traveling to wherever he could play with bluegrass bands across western Louisiana and eastern Texas. He also loved fishing and boating. He was brought up in the Roanoke Church of the Brethren.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 64 years, Eunice Agnes Langley of Kinder; four children, Dwayne (Kathy) Lewis of Jennings, Linda Broussard of Anaheim, Calif., Doug (Rebecca) Lewis of Holly Springs, Ga., and Justin Lewis of Holmwood; two sisters, Nelda Coffman of DeRidder, and Shirley Barras of Patterson; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Glenn Lewis and Elaine Wilkinson Lewis; two brothers, David Lewis and Lloyd Lewis; and one sister, Alma Lou Blanchard.
The Lewis family would like to thank the staff of Golden Age of Welsh for their passionate care.
Published in American Press on Apr. 24, 2020