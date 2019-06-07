Home

JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Jimmy Thibodeaux
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Jimmy Lee Thibodeaux Obituary
Jimmy Lee Thibodeaux, 76, of Lake Charles, La., died at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in a local hospital.
Born Sept. 10, 1942, in Sulphur, La., Mr. Thibodeaux was a 1960 graduate of Sulphur High School and attended McNeese State University. He worked as a pipefitter most of his life and was a member of the Cajun French Music Association. Mr. Thibodeaux enjoyed dancing, playing his accordion and golfing, but his true passion was for Drag racing, having won many awards and races throughout the years.
Mr. Thibodeaux is survived by his children, Bret Thibodeaux and wife Linda of Carlyss, Anna Gay McDonald and husband Travis of Glenmora, La., and Bart Thibodeaux of Sulphur; two step-children, Matt Wells and Pam Wells; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his best-friend of 72 years, Doug Mead of Sulphur.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Marie Thibodeaux; parents, Henry Joseph and Beatrice Abshire Thibodeaux; and brother, Donald Thibodeaux.
His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Marcus Wade will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and continue from 11 a.m. until the start of the service Saturday.
Published in American Press on June 7, 2019
