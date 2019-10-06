Home

Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Jimmy Terry Moreau


1944 - 2019
Jimmy Terry Moreau Obituary
VINTON - Jimmy Terry Moreau, 75, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in his residence.
He was born in Opelousas June 11, 1944, and was raised in Ville Platte. He had been a resident of Vinton for the last 35 years. Jimmy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed mowing his grass, camping, and loved traveling to Canada and The Northeast. He was an avid NASCAR fan, having attended races at 15 different tracks across the country. Jimmy could fabricate anything, and he was very proud of his Cajun heritage.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Rhonda Moreau of Vinton; his sons, Terry Moreau and wife, Annette, and Tony Moreau, all of Turkey Creek; his grandson, Mac Moreau of Turkey Creek; his nieces, Dana Keel and Nikki Holland; his nephews, Dustin Reed and Josh Reed; and his beloved cats, Kay Kaye and Littleman. He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Moreau and Eveline Ardoin; his grandmother, Azaline Ardoin; and his siblings, T-Boy Moreau, Diana "Dale" Moreau Reed and Marie Rayburn.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, in St. Joseph Catholic Church under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. The Rev. Susil Fernando will officiate. Pallbearers will be Terry Moreau, Tony Moreau, David Laymance, Kenney Laymance, Mac Moreau and Josh Reed. Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. Monday in the church, with a Rosary service at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or The .
Published in American Press on Oct. 6, 2019
