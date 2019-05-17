Jimmy Wayne Cox, 76, of Rosepine, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Lafayette, La.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 18, from 6-9 p.m. at Chaddick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at 3 p.m. at Chaddick Funeral Home. Interment will be in Rosepine Cemetery. The Rev. Blake Forman will officiate.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty "Betsy" Cox of Rosepine, La.; three sons, Morris Cox and Cynthia of Brookshire, Texas, Jeffrey Cox and Loretta of Rosepine, La., and Jason Cox and Bronwyn of Houston, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Lacie Schlageter and Mike, Lisa Musick and Daniel, Jonathon Cox, Jennifer Cox, Jeffrey Cox Jr., Anna Clark and Josh, Megan Cox and Kara Brady, Austin "Grant" Cox and Heather, James Cox and Charlie Cox; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Morris Cox; and his brother, Billy Ray Cox.

If you would like to make a donation, please send it to MD Anderson Hospital in memory of Jimmy Cox.