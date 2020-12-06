Jimmy Wayne Curtis Sr., 72 of Ragley, La. was called to his Heavenly home on Nov. 29, 2020.

Jimmy was born in Boynton, Ok, one of four children born to Clifford Marion and Barbara Curtis on June 28, 1948,

He worked as an engineer in the oil field until his retirement. If he was not found spending time with his family, you would find him strumming a guitar, playing with his German Shepard's, tinkering on computers, or enjoying a smooth ride around the countryside in any one of the many mustangs he owned.

He was welcomed into Heaven by his wife; Bridget Ann Curtis, his father; Clifford Curtis, a brother; Thomas Curtis, and a daughter Kimberly Curtis.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children; Nancy McKinley, Jimmy Curtis Jr., Christopher W. Curtis, and Barbara Allison Curtis; his mother, Barbara June Curtis, ten grandchildren, a brother Ronnie Curtis, and a sister Linda LeBlanc.

The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow beginning at 1 p.m. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home and he will be laid to rest in his home state Oklahoma.

