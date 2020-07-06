Jo Ann Hanks, 85 was born on March 11, 1935 in Pollock, La and entered eternal rest on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Jo Ann was the youngest of 10 children born to Joseph and Jessie Johnson and grew up in the Lake Charles area. She attended LaGrange High School, where she enjoyed participating in school sports as a "Gatorette". She would gracefully prance across the field, her headdress feathers flowing in the wind and her baton held in her right hand. She graduated Class of 1953 and went on to Cosmetology School, earning her degree.

It was while in school she would meet her first husband, the brother to a classmate, Johnny Duhon Sr. They were married in 1955 and welcomed two children Jed Duhon and Joel "Squeak" Duhon. She was a loving and doting mother, always making sure her family and husband were well taken care of. As a house wife, she was mostly indoors, she dare not sweat off her make-up. Upon the passing of her husband in 1976, she fearlessly took on the role as a widow caring for her children, the house, and ensuring all their needs were met.

It was by chance, she would meet her second husband, Jack Hanks and they were married in 1978. Jack worked in communications, owning his own business, Hanks Communication. He often was sent out on the road traveling to various law enforcement and fire conventions across the country. Jo Ann always had her "Go" bag ready, make-up train case and all. Together they traveled enjoying the country side and sights along the way to each destination.

In 1983, she graduated to "MiMi", as her first grandchild, Brooke, was born. Just like her children, she doted on all the grandchildren born into her life. Her door was always open, as the kids would burst through it, sometimes finding her touching up her lipstick. It had to be the perfect shade to leave a kiss mark on their cheeks whether they were coming or going.

She was welcomed into Heaven by her parents; Johnny Duhon Sr. and Jack Hanks, her son Joel, and her siblings.

Those left to cherish her memory are; her son Jed Duhon & Cristella, her grandchildren; Rachel McGee, Brandy Ray, Marcus Duhon, Reina Duhon and Joanna Duhon, Brooke Soileau and Samantha Duhon and seven great grandchildren.

The family will welcome friends on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Hixson of Lake Charles beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be held at 1:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be led by Monsignor Dubois beginning at 2 p.m. Jo Ann will be laid to rest at Duhon Cemetery.

