Reed Funeral Home
315 N. 14th St.
Kinder, LA 70648
(337) 738-3336
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
315 N. 14th St.
Kinder, LA 70648
Vigil
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
315 N. 14th St.
Kinder, LA 70648
Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:30 PM
Reed Funeral Home
315 N. 14th St.
Kinder, LA 70648
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church
Kinder, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church
Kinder, LA
Jo Morris "Mo Jo" Courville


Jo Morris "Mo Jo" Courville Obituary
Jan. 29, 1933-June 11, 2019
KINDER - Joe Morris "Mo Jo" Courville, 86, of Kinder, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Kinder. Mo Jo worked most of his life in the oilfield. He worked for Allen Parish Police Jury with a fine group of men. He served his country as a U.S. Army Veteran and was a member of St. Phillip Neri Church.
Survivors include his children, Julee Cormier and husband Dennis, Tina Savant and husband Mark, Paul Courville and wife Leisha; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie; son, Joe; grandson, D.J. Cormier; and great-grandson, baby Jared.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, in St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church in Kinder. Father Keith Pellerin will officiate. Burial will be in Carter Memorial Cemetery with military honors under the direction of Reed Funeral Home of Kinder.
Visitation was from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Reed Funeral Home in Kinder, with a 6 p.m. Vigil and 6:30 p.m. rosary, and from 8 a.m. until time of service Thursday.
Published in American Press on June 13, 2019
