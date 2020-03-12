|
Jo Nell Askew Lauw, 79, of Lake Charles, passed away at 11:21 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, in her daughter's residence in Spring, Texas.
Ms. Lauw was born on March 15, 1940, in Port Arthur, Texas. She was raised in Iowa, La., and was a 1958 graduate of Iowa High School. Ms. Lauw attended McNeese State University and earned a master's degree in teaching. She began her 39-year career at Welsh High School before transferring to LaGrange High School for the next 20 years where she was a cheerleader sponsor and a Gatorette sponsor. Ms. Lauw retired from Sulphur High School after working there for 10 years.
She was a charter member of East Ridge Baptist Church and was a long-time volunteer for the . Ms. Lauw was also an aerobics instructor for the McNeese baseball team.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Gale Askew of Spring, Texas, and Greg Askew (Julie) of New Braunfels, Texas; a sister, Linda Webb of Iowa, La.; grandchildren, Nicholas, Conner and Lukas; and the father of her children, Wayne Askew (Lin) of Conroe, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and Joe Spears; a sister, Mary Anne Guidry; and brothers-in-law, John C. Guidry and R.L. Webb Jr.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at East Ridge Baptist Church. The Rev. Alan Weishampel will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin in the funeral home on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will continue in the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of Southwest Louisiana, 630 West Prien Lake Rd., Suite 107, Lake Charles, LA 70601 or to the East Ridge Baptist Church Building Fund, 5400 LA 397, Lake Charles, LA 70607.
Published in American Press on Mar. 12, 2020