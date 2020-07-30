Joan "Jody" Cangelosi Brierty, 88, of Lake Charles, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Verandah. A native of New Orleans, she was born Dec. 15, 1931, the daughter of Frank H. and Mary H. (Gauthier) Cangelosi. She was married to Dr. Paul A. Williams Sr. of Rensselaer, Ind., in 1952. In 1984 she was married to the late Dr. Robert E. Brierty Jr. in Lake Charles. Early in their marriage, the Brierty couple were active members of the Lake Charles Racket Club, playing tennis and passing a good time with friends regularly. An established artist, Jody's paintings have been featured in several galleries throughout the South in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida. In 1992, her son Troy preserved her likeness in a sculpture entitled "Love, Strength, and Beauty," defining her true character. She was indeed a beautiful, strong, woman, loved by all, and her precious memory will live on in the hearts of many.

Survivors include four sons, Paul (Maxine) Williams Jr., Indianapolis, Ind., Thane Williams, Ocean Spring, Miss., Troy (Deborah) Williams, Jemez Springs, N.M., Avery (Racquel) Williams, Moss Bluff, La.; two daughters, Deni Helms, Ocean Springs, Miss., Gabrielle (Jody) Treadwell, Jacksonville, Fla.; two stepsons, Robert (Nelly) Brierty III, Houston, Texas, Timothy (Ashley) Brierty, San Antonio, Texas; five stepdaughters, Kathleen (Don) Dodson, Fort Worth, Texas, Colleen (Robert) Beasley, Aspen, Colo., Maureen (Peter) Boyce, Amarillo, Texas, Patricia Corsi, Plano, Texas, Margaret (Jason), Spring Branch, Texas; one sister, Dorothy C. Kramer, Chalmette, La.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Merlie Rose "Bunny" Douglass, Fort Myers, Fla.; and one son-in-law, Ernest J. Helms Jr., Ocean Springs, Miss.

Service will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. with Monsignor Jace Eskind officiating. Visitation will begin prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home, beginning at 10 a.m. until the Rosary at 11 a.m. The service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Interment will be at Consolata Cemetery.

