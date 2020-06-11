Joanie Marye-Ashe
Joanie Marye-Ashe, 74, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, encouraged and nurtured by her devoted loved ones.
She was a native of Alexandria, and had been a resident of Sulphur, for over 40 years. Joanie was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters of America. She was an ACTS Sister, a Cursillista, and strong Pro-Life advocate. She had a vivacious sense of humor and enjoyed gardening, painting, drawing, baking, dancing, swimming, walking on the beach, bird watching, traveling and especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. With the largest and most selfless heart possible, Joanie was a devoted servant of Christ through constant prayer and offered her many sufferings for others.
Survivors include her children, Craig Broussard and wife Carmita of San Jose, Calif., and Kristin Broussard of California; her siblings, Marcie Denton of Kerrville, Texas, Kit Marye of Texas, Todd Marye of Indiana, and Ann George of Shreveport; and her grandchildren, Alessandra Broussard and Matteo Broussard. She was preceded in death by her parents, of whom she adored, Henry Luckett Marye and Joan Louise Gremillion Marye.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Edward Richard, M.S. will officiate. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday with a C.D.A. Rosary service at 5 p.m. and a Cursillo Rosary service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home.

Published in American Press on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
3376259171
