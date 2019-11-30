|
|
Joan "Joann" Wilson Brooks, 89, of Lake Charles, La., died at 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in a local care facility.
Mrs. Brooks was born April 13, 1930, in Ponca City, Okla., where she graduated from High School. She moved to Lake Charles at the age of 20 and worked at Mueller's before starting her family. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi. She was a member of First Methodist Church of Maplewood and most recently attended University Baptist Church with her daughter. She also enjoyed reading and during her later years, enjoyed listening to audiobooks. Mrs. Brooks had a great love for her family and her husband and always had a smile on her face.
Mrs. Brooks is survived by her son, Douglas Brooks and wife Jane of Virginia Beach, Va.; daughter, Gail Brooks Carnahan and husband Craig of Lake Charles; sister-in-law, Lucille Wilson of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Chris Brooks and wife Marlena, Dave Brooks and wife Lauren, Tim Brooks and wife Rachel, Brandon Blalock, Garrett Blalock and wife Julie, and Austin Blalock; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous others that she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Brooks; parents, Rollo and Gleela Wilson; one brother; and two sisters.
Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. John Astling will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Nov. 30, 2019