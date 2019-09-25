Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Joann Hodgson Obituary
Joann Hodgson, 87, of Sulphur, passed away on Sept. 23, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family. She worked many years for DeQuincy Gas Company and the DeQuincy News. Joann enjoyed sewing, playing pokeno, and spending time with family and friends. She dearly loved her time with her grandchild and great-grandchildren.
Joann is survived by her two children, Chris McLeod of Westlake and M'Lisa Hebert and husband Randall of Sulphur; granddaughter, Heather Willis of Sulphur; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Earlene Kruger of Angleton, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Hodgson; her grandson, Daniel Willis; her parents, James and Annie Oliver; and her sister, Mona Faye Vaughn.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held out of town at a later date.
Published in American Press on Sept. 25, 2019
