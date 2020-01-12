|
|
JENNINGS: JoAnn was born in Lake Charles, La. on June 25, 1941 to Dave Dought and Lethia LeBleu. She was called to her Heavenly Father on Jan. 10, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. She worked as a private duty sitter upon retiring. JoAnn liked to work out of her home so she could be ready when her husband came home, so they could go fishing, dancing or to go ride around. She loved going to the casino and play bingo. JoAnn was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose greatest pleasure came from her love for her family. She was a kind and loving woman, who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
JoAnn leaves behind to cherish her memories, her two sons, Patrick W. Hale of Scott, La. and Michael W. (Lisa) Lantz of Jennings, La.; her six daughters, Katie Jo (Tom) Chapman of Cypress, Texas, Nancy Lee (Paul) Veillion of Mamou, La., Rachel Ann (Daniel) Ebarb of Hemphill, Texas, Melissa Kay Danny) Landreneau of Lake Charles, La., Angela Faye (Chris) Bergeaux and Michelle Marie Smith both of Jennings, La.; her brothers, Dusty Dought of Lafayette, La. and Dee Dought of Carthage, Texas; her sister, Darlene Dought; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
JoAnn now rejoices in Heaven with her parents, Dave Dought and Lethia LeBleu; her daughter, Linda Sue Hale; her husband, Michael Ray Lantz; and her two sisters, Lucile Janice and Elaine Dixon.
Funeral Services for JoAnn Daigle Lantz, 78, of Jennings, La. will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. led by Deacon Mike Tramel. Visitation will resume on Monday at 8 a.m. until the time of her service. Deacon Mike Tramel will be officiating. JoAnn will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Those chosen to honor JoAnn by carrying her to her final resting place are Corey LaMarque, Dylan Lantz, Blake Bergeaux, Zachary LaMarque, Anthony LeBouff and Collin Hale.
To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in American Press on Jan. 12, 2020