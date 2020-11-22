1/1
JoAnn LeBleu Joubert
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoAnn LeBleu Joubert, a native of Moss Bluff, La, and a resident of Eagle Nest, N.M., passed away on Nov. 18 at her beloved mountain home after a six-year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by friends and family.
An avid skier, she liked to hike, garden, and be outdoors. She fiercely loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Joubert, and her two daughters, Kem Joubert Sivils (Stuart) of Baton Rouge and Jill Joubert of Moss Bluff; grandchildren, Jonathan (Rachel) and Baylee Sivils; Nikki Moore (Shane), and Ashton and Ian St. Dizier; great-grandchildren Luke, Kathryn, Adalyna, Cheyanne, and Samual; brother, Elton LeBert (Mitzi); honorary sisters Donna Woolsey and Bridgett Manakas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lorena LeBleu; brothers, Clarence LeBert, Donald Ray LeBleu and Eugene LeBleu; and sisters, Georgie LeBleu Aucoin and Dorothy LeBleu McComb.
Visitation will be at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Moss Bluff on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon. A mass will immediately follow at noon.
Donations can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) or the Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Project (GCAP).
The family would like to thank Dr. Carolyn Muller and the staff at the University of New Mexico Cancer Center and hospice nurse, Lina Ridge and Marcia Emerson R.N.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Theodore Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Theodore Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved