JoAnn LeBleu Joubert, a native of Moss Bluff, La, and a resident of Eagle Nest, N.M., passed away on Nov. 18 at her beloved mountain home after a six-year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by friends and family.

An avid skier, she liked to hike, garden, and be outdoors. She fiercely loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Joubert, and her two daughters, Kem Joubert Sivils (Stuart) of Baton Rouge and Jill Joubert of Moss Bluff; grandchildren, Jonathan (Rachel) and Baylee Sivils; Nikki Moore (Shane), and Ashton and Ian St. Dizier; great-grandchildren Luke, Kathryn, Adalyna, Cheyanne, and Samual; brother, Elton LeBert (Mitzi); honorary sisters Donna Woolsey and Bridgett Manakas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lorena LeBleu; brothers, Clarence LeBert, Donald Ray LeBleu and Eugene LeBleu; and sisters, Georgie LeBleu Aucoin and Dorothy LeBleu McComb.

Visitation will be at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Moss Bluff on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon. A mass will immediately follow at noon.

Donations can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) or the Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Project (GCAP).

The family would like to thank Dr. Carolyn Muller and the staff at the University of New Mexico Cancer Center and hospice nurse, Lina Ridge and Marcia Emerson R.N.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store