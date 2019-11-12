|
JoAnn Martinez Fontenot, 85, a native of Zwolle, La., and longtime resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on Nov. 10, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loved ones.
JoAnn leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 67 years, Joseph E. Fontenot; her five loving children, Bobby Fontenot, Debbie Timpa and husband Johnny, Belinda Peloquin and husband Johnny, Steve Fontenot and wife Linda, and Christina Burnum and husband Mike; five siblings, Shirley Ezernack, Buddy Martinez and wife Nell, Carolyn Fulton and husband Ken, Wayne Martinez and wife Pat, and Jimmy Martinez and wife Bonnie; special niece, Bonnie Lynn Irion and husband Scott; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Joseph Martinez and Louise Quarles Martinez; and three siblings, Sybil Daigle, Jeannie Robinson and Terry Lynn Harris.
Mrs. Fontenot will long be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was completely devoted to her family and her faith. As a devout Catholic Mrs. Fontenot was a member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church. While active in earlier years at St. Henry's Catholic Church she was a member of the Legion of Mary, a lector and choir member. JoAnn was very active in all of her children's lives as a member of the PTA and a Blue Bird Leader. JoAnn had a long career as a bookkeeper until her retirement, most recently at J&J Exterminating.
The family wishes to acknowledge the loving care and support of the extraordinary team at Harbor Hospice: Kari, Frederika ("Freddie"), Lindsey, Bridgette, Lorraine and Debra.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, from 8 a.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home prior to the Mass, until time of departure to the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret's Catholic Church on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. Private burial will be held at a later date.
Published in American Press on Nov. 12, 2019